Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.