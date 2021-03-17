Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Enel Chile worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENIC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

