Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.20 Million Stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.34% of PRGX Global worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PRGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

PRGX Global Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

