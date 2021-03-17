Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Nathan’s Famous worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

