Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.23% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $177,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $278.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

