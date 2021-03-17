Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SPB stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $86.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

