Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

