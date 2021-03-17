Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

