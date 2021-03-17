Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1,056.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 570,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of The Wendy’s worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

WEN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

