Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.97 Million Position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Golden Star Resources worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,170 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

