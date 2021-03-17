Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $12.70 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,699,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock opened at $373.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $376.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

