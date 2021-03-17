Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.10 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,013,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,778. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.