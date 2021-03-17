Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of PRA Group worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 382,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

