Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 53,820 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.72% of Curis worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

