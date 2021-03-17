Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,731 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.19% of The First of Long Island worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

