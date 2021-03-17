Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.06% of EZCORP worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in EZCORP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

