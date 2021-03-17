Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after buying an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

