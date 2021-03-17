Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Trinseo worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,844 shares of company stock worth $5,877,877. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.