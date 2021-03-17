Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13,081.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

