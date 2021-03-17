Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $838.68 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $870.31 and a 200-day moving average of $869.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

