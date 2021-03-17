Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of WesBanco worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,991 shares of company stock worth $985,910. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.