Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

