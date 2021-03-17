Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

