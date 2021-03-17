Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 226,900 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Domtar worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFS. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

