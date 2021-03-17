Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.42% of Haynes International worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,576,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,978,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

