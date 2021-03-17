Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,074 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 1st Source worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

SRCE opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

