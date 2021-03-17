Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

