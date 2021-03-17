Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 71,400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of FTI Consulting worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

