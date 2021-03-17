Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.75 Million Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PRPL stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

