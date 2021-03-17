Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 836,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $914,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

