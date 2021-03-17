Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grocery Outlet worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,072. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.