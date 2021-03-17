ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Shares of SOL opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $958.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

