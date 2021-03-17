ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.28

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.28 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.47). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 190,277 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market cap of £61.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.84.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

