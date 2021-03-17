Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGI. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

