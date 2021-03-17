Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,716.54

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,716.54 ($74.69) and traded as high as GBX 6,020 ($78.65). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,895 ($77.02), with a volume of 45,006 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,028.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,716.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

