Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RENN opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

