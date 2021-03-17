Rentberry Price Hits $0.0026 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $797,302.46 and $7,295.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.