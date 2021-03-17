REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, REPO has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $3.10 million and $237,197.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00463951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00143961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.35 or 0.00604770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

