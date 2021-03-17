Request Hits Market Cap of $130.28 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $130.28 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

