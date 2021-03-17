Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (BCEI, BCKIY, BLDP, BNDSY, BRY, CAJ, CANF, CBAY, CFFN, CHU)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 17th:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Grupo Santander currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

