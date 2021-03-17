Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Argo Group International (ARGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO):

3/16/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $10.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/8/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

2/25/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

