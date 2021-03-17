Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/11/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

HARP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $668.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

