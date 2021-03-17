Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

