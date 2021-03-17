Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.