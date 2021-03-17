Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Horizon Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Horizon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Horizon Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.54 Horizon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Horizon Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Horizon Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 102.23%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Horizon Acquisition.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Horizon Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc. Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

