Reviewing Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp II and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Churchill Capital Corp II presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

