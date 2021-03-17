Reviewing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nikola and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 2 0 2.25 Ferrari 3 5 9 0 2.35

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $211.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Ferrari.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Ferrari $4.22 billion 8.65 $779.32 million $4.16 47.49

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97%

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrari beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 44 retail Ferrari stores, including 24 franchised stores and 20 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 166 authorized dealers operating 187 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

