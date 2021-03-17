Reviewing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 34.77 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -1.51 DarioHealth $7.56 million 21.07 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -2.45

DarioHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58% DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.39%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $23.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats T2 Biosystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

