Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75

Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.45 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Great Ajax $64.92 million 4.50 $34.71 million $1.51 8.42

Great Ajax has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

