REVV (REVV) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.86 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, REVV has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $107.86 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.00457161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00141681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00055429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00592075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

